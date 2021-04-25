Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Renowned rapper, Octopizzo, has blasted Khaligraph Jones and other top artists who had a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto at his official Karen residence yesterday.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Octo branded the said artists as opportunists and fools.

“So Covid imefanya wasanii wakue opportunists.

“Niliwashow hizi watu ni mableina wote mkadhani ni jokes sasa ona.

“Hizi gani?( So Covid has turned artists into opportunists. I told you these people are fools. What’s this now?” Octo posed.

The fiery rapper said that he was invited to the meeting but he refused to attend because he knows that all politicians are liars.

Ruto’s meeting with the renowned artists has continued to elicit a lot of reactions on social media.

Kenyans feel that Ruto is just taking them for fools to gain political mileage.

Rumour has it that he gave them cash handouts for attending the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.