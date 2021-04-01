Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former United States President Barack Obama and his wife Mitchell Obama are expected in the country for late Mama Sarah Obama’s burial rites to be held in Kogelo Village, Siaya County, on Friday.

Mama Sarah died at Jaramogi Odinga Hospital on Monday and was buried in accordance with Muslim traditions on Tuesday.

Mama Sarah was a granny to Obamas and they are expected to land in the country using an advanced private jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

The Obamas will use Dassault Falcon 8X to cruise to Kenya from Chicago International Airport.

Dassault Falcon 8X is a large-cabin, 5,950 nautical miles (11,020 km) range business jet.

The Falcon 8X is derived from the 7X with a longer range of 6,450 nautical miles (11,950 km) afforded by engine optimizing, aerodynamic refinements and an increase in fuel capacity. Featuring an S-duct central engine, it and the Falcon 900 are the only two trijets in production.

Obama will only take 8 hours from Chicago to Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

