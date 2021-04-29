Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Nyashinski’s wife, Zia Bett, has flaunted body goals after losing weight, following an intense workout, and strict dieting.

The beautiful mother of one started her fitness journey last year after giving birth.

Speaking about her weight loss journey last month, Zia said that she decided to start working out after she realized that she was losing confidence and risking her health because of being overweight.

Her body has transformed for the better, 1 year after giving birth.

Check out these latest photos that she posted flaunting body goals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST