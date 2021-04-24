Saturday, 24 April 2021 – Nation Media Group has hired two top anchors who resigned from KTN recently.

According to well-placed sources, seasoned Swahili anchors Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka are expected to join NTV soon.

They will co-host the 7 PM Swahili bulletins.

The duo is expected to start working in the first week of May.

Matambo announced his resignation from KTN live on air a few days ago and thanked his employer for giving him an opportunity to grow his career.

Before he resigned, he had worked at the station for seven and a half years, having started as a reporter.

Fridah Mwaka also called it quits at the Mombasa-Road-based TV station on March 21, 2021, to concentrate on her businesses.

She joined the station in 2018 to replace Mashirima Kapombe who had left KTN for Citizen TV.

Another source whispered to us that Linda Ogutu and Ben Kitili are also in talks with NTV.

KTN has been experiencing financial constraints due to a lack of advertising revenue.

Here’s a teaser video posted by NTV on Twitter, announcing the arrival of the two famous Ex-KTN Swahili anchors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST