Monday, April 5, 2021 – Popular Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, is praying the earth to swallow him alive after his mistress, Karen Nyamu, humiliated him by leaking a private video.

In the video that she leaked in the middle of the night, the single mother of two is seen pampering Samidoh like a teenage boy as they whisper sweet nothings to each other.

“Ntaingiza kichwa tu?” Samidoh is heard asking Nyamu, indicating that they were about to exchange fluids.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions online since it seems that Nyamu posted it without Samidoh’s consent, probably to hurt his wife.

Here’s the mind-blowing video.

