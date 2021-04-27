Tuesday, 27 April 2021 – Notorious thugs who were harassing innocent Kenyans in Changamwe while donning police uniforms have been arrested.

The thugs, who were disguised as police officers, were carrying out night patrols and demanding bribes from the residents before they were nabbed after locals raised an alarm, following frequent cases of thugs impersonating police officers.

Police raided the house of one of the thugs and recovered more police uniforms, tear gas canisters, and other assorted items that belong to the Kenya police.

Citizen TV investigative reporter, Purity Mwambia, recently exposed how rogue police officers hire uniforms and guns to criminals for as low as Ksh 5,000.

DCI boss George Kinoti came out guns blazing and trashed Mwambia’s investigative piece but if the latest incident is anything to go by, she was right.

