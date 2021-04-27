Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – A lady is having sleepless nights after she entered into a business deal with a notorious conman without her knowledge.

The merciless conman, who is identified as David Samuel Kalolo, hired a car from the lady over the weekend, claiming that he was taking his family for an outing.

They agreed that he will return the car in the evening but when the stipulated time reached, he disconnected the tracker and switched his phone off.

The guy is nowhere to be seen as we speak and the lady has reported the matter to the police.

This is what the disgruntled lady posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST