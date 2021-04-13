Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was arrested last night during a raid conducted by police officers.

In a short post on his official Facebook page, Kuria stated that he was being held at Karuri Police Station in Kiambu.

Kuria was arrested for flouting the Covid-19 rules by holding a meeting inside one of the hotels along the Northern By-pass.

Photos shared by Moses Kuria showed him at the OB desk at Karuri Police Station alongside some of his supporters.

According to sources, the meeting was held to discuss the upcoming Juja by-election in which the MP has fronted a candidate on his People Empowerment Party.

Earlier in the day, the police had arrested a woman said to be the wife of George Koimburi who Kuria is supporting.

“The cowards have arrested the wife of Hon. George Koimburi, PEP Candidate for Juja.”

“She will be arraigned in a Thika court tomorrow. But verily, verily I say unto you.

“Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Tukutane Thika asubuhi,” the MP said.

Campaigns for the May 18 Juja by-election are already heating up with Koimburi preparing to face Susan Waititu, the widow of the late former MP, Francis Waititu.

Koimburi had recently claimed to have received threats from anonymous callers and asked the police to accord him security.

He defected from the Jubilee Party to join Moses Kuria’s PEP party, where he claimed he had a better chance to replace the late Francis Waititu, popularly known as Wakapee.

