Monday, April 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be planning to do away with lockdowns and fully reopen the country early next month.

This was confirmed by Education CS Professor George Magoha, who announced that schools will reopen for the third term on May 10 as planned, a clear indication that the country will have reopened by then.

Magoha was responding to fears that the country’s high Covid-19 infection rate would bring unprecedented delays in school reopening.

According to Magoha, who was speaking in Kiambu County on Monday while supervising the opening of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams container, the current data shows a decline in COVID-19 infections across the country.

“I’m hoping since it looks like the pandemic is going to flatten, there is no need for me to summon stakeholders as the timetable is likely to remain the same for the rest of the year,” CS Magoha said

On March 26, 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a cessation of movement in and out of five counties namely Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru following the increased Covid-19 infections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

