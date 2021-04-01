Thursday, April 1, 2021 – The late Yusuf Haji’s son, Abdikadir Haji, is set to become the next senator for Garissa after he became the only candidate in the race.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to declare him the winner as no one else had submitted nomination papers by March 30, 2021.

Garissa County IEBC Returning Officer Hussein Gure said he had finalised his work as a returning officer as there is no election when a candidate has no opponents.

“After receiving the nomination papers from only one aspirant, I have forwarded the information to IEBC headquarters for the commission to make a determination,” he stated.

The Garissa Senatorial by-election was slated for May 18, 2021, but it will not be conducted as only one aspirant presented nomination papers as of the March 31 deadline.

Abdikadir was cleared on Tuesday to run for the seat after he presented his Jubilee Party nomination papers to Gure at the North Eastern National Polytechnic College.

He had also secured the support of the ODM party after holding a meeting with the party’s Deputy leader Hassan Joho and Deputy President William Ruto.

Before that, he also got blessings from elders who endorsed him to succeed his late father as the next senator for Garissa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

