Thursday, April 22, 2021 – The recent war between Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi, and MCAs has taken an ugly turn after MCAs slashed his budget by Ksh 6 billion; something that may upset President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Badi will now have to work with a fixed budget in his quest to transform Nairobi City.

NMS will now be allocated Ksh21.18billion in the financial year 2021/22 from Ksh27.1 billion in the year ending June 2021.

The MCAs allocated themselves Ksh39.6 billion, Ksh2 billion extra from Ksh37.7 billion in the past year.

As detailed in the County Fiscal Strategy Paper, the Ksh21 billion given to Badi will fund the functions he inherited from Nairobi County in February 2020 during the tenure of former Governor Mike Sonko.

In the deed of transfer signed by Sonko and the National Government, Badi was tasked with functions which include Health, Transport, and Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services, and County Government Planning and Development.

The money will also be inclusive of the Ward Development Fund handed over to Badi later on.

This will consume Ksh1.5 billion from the Ksh21 billion.

With Ksh12 billion set to be channeled to recurrent expenditures, Badi will only remain with Ksh 9.12 billion for development.

In his last year in office, Badi wants to introduce smart lights, smart cameras, underground automated parking lots, and digital parks (Michuki, Uhuru Parks, and Jevanjee), and bar matatus from the CBD after constructing several termini.

He also wants to construct link roads and streamline garbage collection.

However, MCAs accused him of misappropriating some funds, especially the Ksh1 billion that was allocated to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawmakers urged Badi to be accountable with the funds

