Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Her name is Mary Lincoln, the wife of famous Kameme FM presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge.

The veteran vernacular presenter dumped his first wife and fell in love with Mary Lincoln before they officiated their union in a traditional ceremony last year.

Mary Lincoln’s beauty gives Kikuyu men sleepless nights.

She knows how to dress her body and despite being a mother of two, she looks hotter than some of the slay queens in their early twenties.

Check out these photos that she posted flaunting her killer figure in a sparkling white dress.

