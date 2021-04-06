Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Flashy Kamba socialite, Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray in the social circles, has revealed the struggles that she went through before she started living a posh life.

Contrary to reports that her flamboyant lifestyle is sponsored by wealthy men like Jamal who have money to throw around, the beautiful socialite claims that she got her hands dirty by doing all manner of casual jobs before doors opened.

Amber claims that she once sold matumbo and cereals in Githurai 45 and even worked as a waitress at some point.

Her last job, according to her, was the head of customer care at Citizen TV.

She further claims that she became a millionaire at 26 years of age.

See screenshots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related