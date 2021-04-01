Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has opened up on his battle with the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Raila tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was hospitalised a number of times before doctors gave him a clean bill of health.

Speaking on Thursday at Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi, Raila, who had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to inspect the terminus, narrated how he saw hell with his own eyes when he was hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital.

Raila thanked Uhuru for asking him to accompany him for the tour of Nairobi admitting that for the past three weeks he was very sick.

The ODM leader expressed hope that President Uhuru Kenyatta will do something to help Kenyans who are going through hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga admitting that he went through hell and back when he was battling COVID-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

