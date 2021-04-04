Sunday, April 4, 2021 – There was drama after a drunk man confronted some police officers who were trying to arrest him for flouting curfew rules and insulted them like toddlers.

The Luo man was among a group of revelers who were arrested in a bar indulging in alcohol past curfew hours and instead of following instructions from the cops, he resisted arrest and almost exchanged kicks and blows with them.

Things escalated after he threw a glass of liquor that he was holding to the floor and challenged one of the police officers for a fight.

The man was later subdued and bundled into the waiting police vehicle.

