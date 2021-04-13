Job Title: Strategy Intern

Location: Based in Nairobi

Reports to: Strategy Advisor

Start Date: May 2021

Department: Executive

The AECF is a non-profit organization, unlocking the potential of the private sector to positively impact the lives of rural and marginalized communities in Africa. With the vision to build ‘’A prosperous Enterprising and Resilient Africa’’, AECF provides high-risk, small, and growing businesses with patient, low-cost financing, and advisory support services to pilot, refine and scale their operations and ideas.

AECF is one of the largest Africa-based institutions providing catalytic funding to small and growing businesses (SGBs) that directly work in and support rural communities in Africa. AECF has mobilized US$ 392 million to date along with US$ 741 million leveraged from the private sector, supporting 292 companies across 26 Sub-Saharan African countries, in more than 40 value chains in our focal sectors of agribusiness and renewable energy. Our experience has demonstrated the power of this approach to achieve direct impact, touching 27.7 million lives and supporting close to 24,000 jobs.

AECF is headquartered in Kenya, with offices in Côte d’Ivoire and Tanzania.

Job summary

The Strategy Intern will assist with administrative and research work required for strategic management projects towards the execution of the strategy as well as learn the AECF strategic operations and key activities.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist with the implementation of special projects and initiatives across all departments at AECF including portfolio, finance, IT, HR, and other areas.

Partner with other business units to solve key strategic questions for the organization and work with executives to develop executive presentations and present recommendations.

Assist with tracking, reporting, and communication of strategic direction and key business initiatives to the CEO.

Produce and present PowerPoint presentations and Excel spreadsheets that communicate/translate results derived into meaningful charts and insights that are easily understood and valued by internal audiences.

Develop senior management level presentations and memos that clearly communicate Corporate Strategy analysis and recommendations.

Required qualifications and skills.

The ideal candidate must have graduated within the last two yea

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Economics, Strategic Management, or related field.

Be able to conduct Strategic analysis using all or the following various methods: Value Chain Analysis, Results Based Management, Scenario Planning and Sensitivity Analysis, SWOT analysis, Cost Benefit Analysis.

Systems thinking – ability to see linkages and dependencies of strategy and processes on inter-departmental activities and units.

Performance management – assisting to track corporate strategic management outputs.

Proven analytical and quantitative skills; strong financial and quantitative market modeling skills.

Have the ability to orchestrate, drive complex strategy projects and monitor data trends.

Be able to build relationships at all levels within an organization, including CEO, Director and Senior Management level

A rigorous and organized individual, with disciplined management and project management approach, thoughtful planning, and attention to detail

Have excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills.

Have strong research, analytical skills, and presentation skills.

How To Apply

The AECF is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The AECF considers all applicants based on merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for the role, please submit your application quoting in the subject line the Job Title “Strategy Intern – AECF/ 2021”, and attach a detailed CV, e-mail address and telephone contacts.

To be considered, your application must be received by Friday, 16th April 2021 addressed to: recruitment@aecfafrica.org .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.