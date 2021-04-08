Career Opportunity: Reliever Driver

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

In Kenya, the organisation runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit a suitably qualified person for the position of a reliever driver for SOS CV Nairobi to support Program Driver while leave, off and other official duties out the location.

Key Functions of the Job

Driver will undertake various duties which include and are not limited to the following:-

Pick and drop children to and from school in the most secure manner

Run errands for the location as per supervisor guidance.

Identify vehicle problems and malfunctions, including, performing routine and non-routine check-up and maintenance.

Maintain and ensure assigned vehicle(s) are always in a neat, clean and good mechanical condition.

Keep an accurate systematic log of journeys made, distances covered and odometer readings in respect of vehicle service and fuel refills

Monitor and report expiration and renewal dates of licenses, insurance covers, road rescue registration and other applicable services, to ensure timely renewal.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Required Qualifications / Abilities

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

Valid Driver’s License and Certificate of Good Conduct.

At least 3 years’ experience providing executive driving services.

Prior working experience with in a school environment will be an added advantage

Thorough knowledge of traffic laws and traffic patterns is desired.

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application and CV(with details of at least 3 referees addressed to the Program me Director dropped at Program Administrator’s office Buruburu Phase 1 Mumias Road off Oleleshwa Road to reach us on or before 12th April, 2021

or via email to: reynold.finyange@soskenya.org