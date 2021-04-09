Friday, April 9, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged in the autopsy report of the Kenya Defence Forces soldier who was reported to have died after being bitten by his lover at their Kahawa Wendani residence on Sunday.

According to the autopsy report, the deceased, Daniel Omollo Onyango, did not die from the bite-inflicted wounds as had been earlier reported, but rather from oxygen cut for a prolonged period.

The postmortem was conducted by KDF pathologists together with the chief government pathologist at the Kenya Defense Forces Memorial Hospital, revealing that the deceased died from low oxygen concentration in the blood.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had reported that Onyango was pushed to the ground to the point of suffocation.

The clear cause of his death has not yet been established as his wife cum suspect says that she was acting in self-defense as the military man tried to harm her.

“He fainted. During the scuffle, I freed myself and left him in the bedroom.”

“When he gets angry he likes throwing things in the house and self-harming,” defended the musician, who claims to have heard him calling out moments later that he was struggling to breathe.

“He started holding his stomach, I don’t know where he hit himself,” said Asale.

The two are said to have quarreled over a hired studio by his artist wife at Roysambu’s Mirema drive, whose financier was at the heart of the disagreement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

