Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Renowned Akorino model, Carey Priscilla, has finally unveiled her baby daddy.
The heavily pregnant model caused a stir recently after she posted controversial photos flaunting her huge baby bump in revealing attire, something that Akorino ladies are not used to because of their strict religion.
Priscilla shared a beautiful photo posing for a maternity photoshoot with her baby daddy and captioned it, “Mum and Dad”.
She also unleashed more photos flaunting her baby bump that you can see below.
