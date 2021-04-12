Monday, April 12, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has revealed the main reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with T47 on Monday, Kioni said Uhuru will support those leaders who have always supported the government’s agenda and which is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“The team that will be in Statehouse in 2022 is the team that will follow Uhuru’s infrastructure.

“Because it is hard to work outside the BBI and I sympathize with those opposing it.

“It will be hard for them to be in,” Kioni stated.

“When you are moving out of State House like President Uhuru is about to do, you cannot allow your predecessor to misuse what they cannot account for,” Kioni added.

The lawmaker also revealed that the campaigns are set to begin immediately after the passing of the BBI bill, adding that 2022 election campaigns should begin in January-February next year.

“2022 election campaigns should begin in January-February next year after we are done with BBI.

“This will help one know which role they will vie for and what influence it brings,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click here now for help