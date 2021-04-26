Via Mahakamani news.

Nation Media Group (NMG) is once again in the spotlight over accusations of bias and one-sided reporting, in a case involving a widow and a wanted criminal, accused of land fraud and extortion by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Journalist Nyambega Gisega on Sunday 25th April 2021, published a biased and one-sided article, implicating the owner of a prime Nairobi property in fraud. The parcel of land in question is located along Mombasa Road, and has been a booming restaurant and night-club operating under the name “City Cabanas” which has been in operation since 1988.

The businessman in question Simon Nyamanya Ondiba has laid claim to this property, despite it being owned by a single owner since 1988, and its title deed charged to two banks as collateral for loans in the same duration.

Simon Nyamanya Ondiba who hails from the same community as Nation Media Group journalist Nyambega Gisega was arrested on January 15th 2021 on charges of forgery and fraud, coming on the back of numerous scandals linked to him and several government officials.

The Nation Media Group journalist had previously telephoned the widow, demanding Kshs. 500,000.00 to share between himself and editor Mutuma Mathiu, in-order to kill the story.

In this particular matter, National Land Commission (NLC) Chairperson Gershom Otachi has been cited as the head of a cartel syndicate, whose work is to identify property involving families whose owners pass away, or those which remain unclaimed due to succession battles.

Gershom Otachi replaced the disgraced Muhammad Swazuri, himself in court facing criminal charges of inflating compensation rates for land acquired to execute the Standard Gauge Railway, a project with noble intentions by President Uhuru Kenyatta, but marred by massive irregularities thanks in part to the corruption scandals linked to Swazuri’s office.

Gershom Otachi is following in the footsteps of his predecessor and is actively undermining the completion of the Nairobi Expressway, as he views Uhuru’s desperation to complete it before schedule as an opportunity to plunder NLC coffers, under the guise of emergency compensation.

Uhuru is aiming to complete the Nairobi Expressway this December 2021, as it constitutes a significant part of his legacy and has cause massive disruption in logistical movements of Nairobians causing severe traffic jams.

The unholy trio of NLC Chairman Gershom Otachi, NMG journalist Nyambega Gisega and wanted criminal Simon Nyamanya Ondiba, who “coincidentally” hail from the same community, are said to be undermining the head of state’s legacy project, under the instructions of Deputy President William Ruto who himself is eyeing the Presidency and is chasing payments from pending bills to boost his campaign kitty.

Simon Ondiba Nyamanyi has forged documents using the company name Simandi Investments, claiming to own parcel LR 209/11293/1 IR 65859, despite Registrar of Lands Stephen Chege Njoroge signing an affidavit declaring that the sole owner of the said parcel since 1st March 1988 is Roselyn Njeri Macharia.

In his affidavit (attached) Registrar of Lands Stephen Chege Njoroge reiterated that there were glaring irregularities in the documents filed by Simon Nyamanya Ondiba, with fingers pointed at unnamed Lands officials who may have colluded with the accused land fraudster, to manipulate records at the Ministry of Lands database.

The Kenyan DAILY POST