Friday, April 30, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition supremo, Raila Odinga, for pushing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Friday, the ODM elected senator lectured senators and asked them to speak the truth concerning the BBI Report.

He also accused Uhuru and Raila of using BBI for their personal interest.

“Mr. Speaker, I wish we could go against the will of our Godfathers and stand with the 47 Million Kenyans across the Country.

“The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is actually adding nothing to the Citizens of this country.”

“H.E. President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and his Political Brother Raila Odinga deceived Kenyans with a fake BBI Document.

“And they are now Scheming on how they are going to fish money from Kenyans by Imposing new taxes.” Ole Kina roared.

The BBI report has divided the senate with some Senators pushing for the amendment of the report while others want the bill passed without even adding a comma into it.

