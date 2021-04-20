Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – When flashy city businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, was being interviewed on Jalang’o TV yesterday, he revealed that he has given his second wife, Amber Ray, passwords to his social media accounts to cast any doubt that he might be cheating on her.

Jamal confessed that Amber has bewitched him with love to an extent of giving her passwords to his social media accounts, besides letting her run his bank accounts.

Following her husband’s revelations on Jalang’o TV, the controversial socialite has taken to social media to throw jabs at Kenyan ladies, claiming that they have stopped sending her husband flirting DMs after learning that she is the one who runs his social media accounts.

Amber said that most of the women who insult her on social media are the same ones who slide into her husband’s social media accounts to woo him.

Here’s a screenshot of what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST