Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Renowned Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz alias Chibu Dangote, has disclosed the amount of money that he made on YouTube after releasing a hit collabo with Koffi Olominde dubbed Wah earlier this year.

The popular song has garnered close to 40 million views so far.

While responding to a fan through an interactive session, the celebrated King of Bongo music posted a screenshot of his YouTube earnings and disclosed that he made about 32,666 Euros(about Ksh 4.1 million) through the Wah hit song.

He further advised artists to release songs that have global appeal since YouTube has different rates in different countries.

The rates paid per view in the United States of America and Europe Countries are different from what YouTube pays in other parts of the world.

See screenshots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST