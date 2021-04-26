Monday, 26 April 2021 – Controversial city politician, Karen Nyamu, has revealed that her father was very angry when she was recently involved in an ugly drama with Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, who happens to be her baby daddy.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of two said that her father was embarrassed to the point that he disowned her.

“My father was very angry with my reaction over the Samidoh issue.

“My furious father told me to drop his name, ‘Nyamu’, from my name as I was embarrassing him with the social media posts.

“I was saddened to see my father hurt over the issue,” Nyamu said.

Nyamu further revealed that she has resolved her differences with Samidoh after a family meeting.

They agreed that they will not wash their dirty linen in public again.

“We have agreed not to raise the issue again especially in the media,” she said.

When asked whether she is dating, the former woman rep contestant said she is content being single unless a potential suitor convinces her that marriage is worth it.

“I will need a man who will convince me that I can be happier in marriage than when I’m single.

“Being alone does not mean that you have not settled down.

“But if you have to stay with a man, he has to work hard to convince you he is worth it,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST