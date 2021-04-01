Friday, April 1, 2021 – Controversial socialite, Shakilla, has caused a stir after she laid down tough conditions to any man who is planning to marry her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 19-year-old socialite said her dowry payment stands at Ksh 10 Million and 15 bulls and as time goes by, the value will increase.

Besides paying a dowry of Ksh 10 Million and 15 bulls, she expects house shopping of not less than 100,000.

“If I was to get married right now, my dowry would stand at Ksh 10 Million. Facts, that is exclusive of 15 bulls and house shopping of not less than Ksh 100, 000,” she posted.

