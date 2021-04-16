Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto dragged Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s aide, the late Hudson Wakise, in his response to the late Kipyegon Kenei’s father, John Chesang, who vowed to revive the murder case that has stalled for over a year.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto claimed that several incidents where police officers commit suicide have been in the spotlight, with the latest being that of Matiang’i’s bodyguard, Police Constable Hudson Wakise.

However, Ruto refuted that he was hinting at Kenei committing suicide rather than being assassinated or brutally murdered for knowing too much regarding the Sh40 billion fake arms deal that was executed in his office and urged the late sergeant’s family to allow relevant agencies to investigate the case.

“These matters happen.”

“I saw the other day an officer killing his wife and turning the gun on himself.”

“A lot of issues and incidences occur and police do not have to create unnecessary drama and politics but investigate the case.”

“Am not suggesting that Kenei committed suicide.”

“I am putting all the cards on the table.”

“What do I tell the family? I have been forthright with them.”

“I even recently learnt that Kenei is related to a Cabinet Secretary who is one of my closest friends,” Ruto defended.

