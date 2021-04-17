Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has made an about-turn and is reportedly engaged in night talks with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Muthama’s reconciliation with Kalonzo is a surprising turn of events in Ukambani politics as until one month ago the two leaders were seen in public as irreconcilable rivals.

On 10 February, at a church service during the requiem mass for a Bishop in Machakos, Muthama was restrained when he attempted to grab a microphone from Kalonzo.

Muthama, who is also the United Democratic Alliance chairman, is said to be planning to go back to Wiper Democratic Movement after he was blamed for the UDA loss in the Machakos Senatorial by-election.

UDA is associated with Deputy President William Ruto and its candidate, Urbanus Ngengele, lost to Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu, who happens to be Muthama’s estranged wife.

Muthama was accused by UDA members of being behind Ngengele’s loss.

Muthama was initially the Secretary-General of the Wiper Democratic Movement Party and left to join the Ruto camp following superiority wrangles between him and Kalonzo.

Being a shrewd politician, Muthama is ready to jump ship and the night talks through emissaries might mean he will soon be joining Kalonzo’s house in preparing for the 2022 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST