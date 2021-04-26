Monday, April 26, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of poisoning Kikuyus against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

In a social media post on Monday, Ngunyi said Uhuru has tried to revive the coffee industry in the Mt Kenya region but Ruto is still poisoning the electorate against the Son of Jomo and his family.

Mutahi said during late former President Daniel Moi’s regime, the price of a coffee per Kilo was Sh 0.5. During former President Mwai Kibaki’s second term, it shot to Sh 2.5 per Kilo.

He said under Uhuru’s presidency, the farmer is getting Sh 118 per Kilo or 50 times under Kibaki.

“Kikuyu ANGER is MANUFACTURED by Ruto. Under Moi, the price of coffee per Kilo was Sh 0.5. During Kibaki’s second term, it SHOT to Sh 2.5 per Kilo.

“Under Uhuru, the farmer is getting Sh 118 per Kilo or 50 times under Kibaki. Is this BOTTOM-UP economics?,” Mutahi asked on his Twitter page.

