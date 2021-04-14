Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakawet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said Deputy President William Ruto, who is the head of the ‘hustler movement’, has no plans of teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

For the last two weeks, there has been an active rumour that Ruto, who is associated with United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is planning to form an alliance with the ODM supremo.

But in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Murkomen said Ruto cannot form an alliance with Raila Odinga because he is the only credible competitor for the DP.

John Mbadi, who was also in the same interview with Murkomen, also confirmed that they don’t plan to have a coalition anytime soon as their focus as the ODM party is towards amending the constitution through the BBI.

Mbadi further stated that “there is no discussion between Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

“The discussion that I know has happened between Raila Odinga and William Ruto is when he made a telephone call to Raila Odinga to ask him about his health condition,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

