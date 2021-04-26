Monday April26, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has vowed to teach MPs a lesson after they summoned him over Sh 4 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

On Thursday last week, National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee, summoned Murathe after he admitted in an affidavit that he was one of the guarantors who assisted Kilig Limited get a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) at KEMSA.

In a phone interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidant, admitted to having played a role in KEMSA but asked the committee to also summon Deputy President William Ruto because he was also involved in the looting.

“I will ask them to also summon Deputy President William Ruto because he was involved through proxies in the KEMSA scandal,” Murathe said.

Ruto has constantly maintained that he was not involved in the KEMSA scandal and has been asking the investigative agencies to probe the scandal and shame all the Covidbillionares who benefited from KEMSA looting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST