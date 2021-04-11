Sunday, April 11, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has become the first high-profile leader from the ruling coalition to support the looming alliance between Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Sources said talks are at an advanced stage that will see the formation of a formidable coalition between Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Saturday, Murathe said he supports any new political formation ahead of the 2022 presidential election but maintained that Raila Odinga should be the presidential candidate should they team up with Ruto.

Murathe also said Raila Odinga’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta is still intact and nothing will change that despite the formation of alliances.

“I take my brief from two people, Uhuru and Jakom ( Raila), and I can tell that the handshake is still intact.

“And by the way, if they want an alliance, provided they make Jakom the President, we have no problem with that,” Murathe told journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST