Monday, April 19, 2021 -Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, has fired another shot to KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Deputy President William Ruto concerning their 2020 presidential ambitions.

In an interview with Inooro TV, on Sunday, Murathe, who is a former Gatanga MP, said that come the year 2022, Kenyans should expect leadership changes and that the Kikuyu community will not be producing the next president.

The outspoken former lawmaker said that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is the one whom the Deep State is banking on as their preferred candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The vocal politician went on to state that Gideon Moi’s time is not yet ripe.

However, Murathe said that Gideon Moi will be among key players in the succession matrix and will benefit from one slot that will be created by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Gideon Moi will be among the team of leaders who will benefit from the slots created by the new constitution but the captain will be Raila Odinga,” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST