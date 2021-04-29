Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, appeared before the National Assembly‘s Public Investment Committee(PIC) on Thursday, where he shed light on his involvement in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal.

Murathe has been linked to the Sh4 billion deal by Kilig Limited.

In his testimony before the committee, Murathe pointed out that his name is being tarnished for no reason, claiming that he has got nothing to do with the illegal tenders awarded to a company whose owner is related to him.

According to Murathe, his reputation has been tarnished to an extent that even his relatives call him Covid-19 Billionaire.

“I have never supplied even a mask or anything to do with KEMSA.

“My relatives think I am a COVID millionaire, everybody with a small problem is calling me to give them money.

“I have been put in trouble.”

At the same time, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, came to the defence of Murathe, saying he was not in any way involved in the KEMSA scandal.

According to Babu Owino, KEMSA never awarded the Sh 4 billion tender that Murathe is being accused of.

He said Murathe only acted as a guarantor and that is authorized in the constitution.

Murathe has also threatened to sue NTV for terming him as a Covidbillionare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST