Monday, April 5, 2021 – Jubilee party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has revealed the identity of the candidate whom the deep state and President Uhuru Kenyatta will support for presidency in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his final term in office, is yet to officially endorse a candidate who will succeed him in 2022.

However, in an interview with a local daily, Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s drinking buddy, said the Head of State has a preferred candidate to succeed him and it is none other than Opposition supremo Raila Odinga.

“Our man for the presidency remains Raila Odinga, nothing has changed about that,” Murathe stated.

This statement by Murathe is a big blow to the One Kenya Alliance leaders since they were hoping that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ‘deep state’ will endorse one of their candidates.

One Kenya Alliance party leaders include Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

