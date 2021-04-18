Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto who termed him as a drunkard who has destroyed the ruling party.

Ruto, during an interview with Citizen TV‘s senior reporter, Linus Kaikai, said Jubilee Party had been taken hostage and dismembered by some officials whom he claimed were not sober.

“I have tried all I could to see if we could work all this out in Jubilee…Unfortunately, those who call the shots…the Murathes’ of this world and all the other characters there are hardly sober.

“They appear on national television drunk…That is the level of impunity,” Ruto lamented.

But on Friday, Murathe responded to Ruto who had accused him of not being sober.

Murathe, on his Twitter page, urged Ruto to focus on his corruption activities and stop blaming him for his problems.

“Ruto should just focus on his corruption activities and stop blaming “Murathes” in his own problems,” Murathe said

The Kenyan DAILY POST