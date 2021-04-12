Monday, April 12, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has once again angered the Kikuyu community after he revealed the number of years it will take for a member of the community to be President again.

Commenting on his Facebook on Monday, Murathe who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said it will take quite a long time for another president to come from the Mt Kenya region.

According to Murathe, Kikuyus will have to live with the fact that there is nobody strong enough from the Mt Kenya region to be voted as the future president of the Republic of Kenya.

Murathe urged the community to support President Uhuru Kenyatta who is working on a plan to ensure that Kikuyus remain in the government even after the 2022 presidential election.

In reference to Deputy President William Ruto, Murathe said no thieves will be allowed to contest in the upcoming general election.

“Kikuyus having known that the presidency will take some time to come our way will be charting the best way to have the incoming president hold their projects at heart.

“No thieves will be ALLOWED to vie,” Murathe posted on his Facebook page.

This comes amid talks that the Son of Jomo is currently moving with speed to determine the next president of Kenya.

