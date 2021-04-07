Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Former UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, has revealed details of his meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Senator James Orengo, and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, soon after he landed in the country.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kituyi said contrary to people’s perceptions, he is actually the one who invited the leaders, who are his friends from the second liberation struggle, for lunch.

He added that there were no talks of an alliance at the lunch meeting.

“I called that meeting.”

“I was the convener of the lunch at the Radisson Arboretum…”

“I invited all friends from our struggle for the nation’s second liberation in the 1990s to lunch…”

“There was no talk of an alliance.”

“There’s a lot of things you can talk about in Kenyan politics without talking about alliance but It doesn’t exclude the possibility that at an appropriate time, some of us will want to start talking alliance issues,” he Mukhisa said.

He insisted that when the time is right, he will engage in alliance talks with friends and other like-minded individuals.

