Thursday, April 8, 2021 – A close confidant of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has savagely attacked One Kenya Alliance saying they have no numbers to face Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi, said One Kenya Alliance which comprises Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, is just hot air and they have no numbers to face Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

“One Kenya Alliance is just hot air and has no capacity to face Ruto in the ballot,” Osotsi.

Both Osotsi and Mudavadi are from Vihiga County. The lawmaker said the One Kenya Alliance needs to reinforce itself at the grassroots first before considering going head to head against DP Ruto.

He said the 2022 political race will be won by Ruto if the One Kenya Alliance won’t rebuild itself to have a public look and a grasp on citizens.

