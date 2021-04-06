Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked the Kenya government to make details of the Sh 255 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) public.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Mudavadi, who is a former Finance Minister, said the details of this mega loan should be revealed to the public because it is Kenyans who will repay this loan.

He said by making the loan public Kenyans will know whether the loan will come with more taxes or whether there would be more reforms in government sectors that would lead to the firing of civil servants.

Mudavadi’s remarks came a day after thousands of Kenyans took to social media and asked the Britton Wood institution to cancel the loan linking it to runway graft and debt burden imposed on citizens amidst the devastating effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The irate citizens camped on the Facebook and Twitter accounts of IMF and even sponsored an online petition, directing the financial institution to cease lending government money over accusation of corruption and impunity in the irregular spending of the loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

