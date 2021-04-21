Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi now means business after he met the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) officials led by Dunstan Riziki and Amemba Magufuli, popularly known as Kenya’s Magufuli, yesterday over 2022 elections.

The meeting comes at a time when Kenyan politicians have been making aggressive moves aimed towards forming political alliances.

Mudavadi is banking on Amemba, who shares a surname with the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, to rekindle his dwindling political fortunes after parting ways with Raila Odinga.

Magufuli and Mudavadi are said to have discussed several issues including the economy and the 2022 General Elections.

“NRA officials held a closed-door meeting with Presidential candidate Musalia Mudavadi where we discussed several issues that touch on the economy, political scenarios, and upcoming 2022 elections.”

“The youthful political leaders insisted on the bottom-up approach to our economic empowerment and the general emancipation of the majority poor,” stated an individual privy to the meeting.

Mudavadi has hosted various meetings in the last few months as he seeks to strengthen his political clout.

On Monday, Mudavadi met The President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi where they discussed matters touching on constitutional and legal matters of significance and their implication to Kenyans.

Amemba launched his political party in January 2021, with its headquarters situated in Ngong – Matasia and boasts of 41 branches.

NRA boasts of being a youthful party, with the majority of its national officials and founders being 35 years and below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST