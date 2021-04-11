Sunday, April 11, 2021 – It appears President Uhuru Kenyatta has changed his mind on the possible alliance between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his rebel Deputy, William Ruto.

According to sources close to the two Building Bridges Initiative principals, Uhuru Kenyatta had called for a meeting with Odinga over the weekend to iron out the concerns.

Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe said that the only way an alliance between Ruto and Raila would get a green light from the president’s side is if the ODM leader would be the flag bearer in the 2022 elections.

He added that ODM Deputy Party leader Wycliffe Oparanya’s meeting with Ruto was suspect in that the Kakamega Governor had initially claimed the meeting happened by chance but in another interview said the ODM leader was aware of it.

“Oparanya is telling us it was a chance meeting and at the same time saying that Jakom (Raila) was aware.”

“Others are also telling us that Oparanya is not with Jakom. Now, who do you believe? We will wait to hear from the horse’s mouth,” David Murathe told journalists.

“I take my brief from two people, Uhuru and Jakom, and I can tell you the handshake is intact.

“And by the way, if they want an alliance, provided they make Jakom the president, we have no problem with it,” he added.

Raila is expected to clear the air on whether he is planning to work with Ruto ahead of 2022, with State House jittery that a collaboration would throw the BBI process into jeopardy.

The move may throw the One Kenya Alliance into jeopardy considering that Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, and Kalonzo Musyoka were banking on Uhuru to endorse one of them for president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST