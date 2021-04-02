Friday, April 2, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi also fell victim to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s April Fools’ Day prank that he would be on the ballot running for the presidency in 2022 against the NASA agreement.

After Raila’s announcement, Mudavadi accused him of putting his presidential aspirations ahead and ruining their NASA coalition in the process.

Mudavadi faulted Raila’s decision to contest for the presidency in 2022, especially after his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which destroyed the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

The ANC leader’s claims came hours after reports emerged that Raila would be one of the candidates contesting for the ODM party’s presidential ticket.

According to Mudavadi, the NASA coalition agreement was that ODM would not produce a presidential candidate in 2022 because they had one in 2017.

“The agreement is in the public domain; the party that produced the presidential candidate in 2017 would not get one next year, but in Kenya, political deceit is a pandemic,” said Mudavadi.

Nevertheless, Mudavadi admitted that Raila has the constitutional right to contest and that the ODM leader’s candidature was ‘expected’.

“I anticipated it; it is not a new development for him to go for the last bullet,” said Mudavadi.

However, the Orange party later issued a clarification stating Raila did not apply to be a presidential flag bearer as it was being reported.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 2, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said ODM deliberately joined the April Fools’ Day drama using Raila’s presidential bid to create anxiety.

