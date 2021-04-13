Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has told off his haters who are telling him to retire from COTU because of his long stint at the helm of the workers union.

Venting on social media, Atwoli denied claims that he has overstayed in the office challenging them to dig deep into the organisations’ history.

He stated that he is the only SG in the history of COTU who had never joined active politics.

Atwoli said that five of the six previous SGs were very active in politics and were in fact members of parliament, unlike him.

“Sad that many young people care little about history.”

“Five of the six previous secretary generals of COTU have been Members of Parliament.”

“I have since opted not to join active politics but to influence policy and decisions affecting workers by strengthening COTU (K),” he wrote.

All this comes a few days after Atwoli’s re-election as COTU’s SG to serve for another five-year term in office.

Atwoli was re-elected unopposed on Friday, April 9, after his challenger, Kenya National Union of Nurses’ secretary-general, Seth Panyako, pulled out.

He has been at the helm of COTU since 2001 when he succeeded the late Joseph Mugalla.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help