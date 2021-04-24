Saturday, April 24, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the best man to revive the region‘s economy.

Speaking during the Mt Kenya parliamentary forum attended by more than 40 leaders in Limuru on Thursday, the politicians faulted the current administration for frustrating the region’s economy.

“We agreed to have the negotiations with Ruto whom a majority of our constituents identify with as their candidate of choice, and one whom they trust to carry their aspirations of economic recovery,” Linturi said.

The senator said that although the region has been well represented in government it has also been hit by an unfair business environment.

“The accompanying pain by our people is that this has been so, despite the [fact that] the most powerful offices are held by men and women from our region,” Linturi said.

He said Mt Kenya residents are languishing in poverty due to punitive administrative policies and are ready to talk with the DP on economic recovery.

“Many of our traders and business people have deliberately been driven into poverty through unprecedented highhandedness.

“Our people have never been this impoverished since pre-colonial Kenya,” Linturi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST