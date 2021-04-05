Monday, April 5, 2021 – A popular Mt Kenya lawmaker has blasted the government for taking a Sh 255 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The loan, which was approved last week, did not come with ease as the government was served with strict guidelines to follow to ensure the loan is repayable.

Among the restrictions was that Kenya should not offer any tax relief to its citizens during this period.

Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, was among dozens of Kenyans who stormed the social media and castigated the government for taking many loans and later misusing them by stealing.

He said the IMF should tell the government to be disciplined financially and not to put tough restrictions on ordinary Kenyans who will at the end of the day be the ones who will pay the loan.

“Treasury can’t mismanage our country’s fiscals then when Covid-19 hits us it goes begging to IMF and World Bank. Don’t tell Kenyans to be disciplined when you ain’t. Fiscal discipline is the mother of the prosperity of any country.” Mwaura wrote on his Twitter page.

The call from Kenyans for IMF to stop loaning Kenya has become so loud on social media and many people believe that the call will bear fruits. However, the national treasury maintains that the country is still stable and capable to repay all the loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related