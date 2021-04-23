Friday, April 23, 2021 – Members of Parliament are sizzling to punish President Uhuru Kenyatta’s friend, David Murathe, for disrespecting them.

This is after he failed to appear before the MPs who accused him of influencing the tender process.

“It seems he was brought to influence the process.”

“His role was to make sure that this thing was paid.”

“We need him here in person because Kenyans want to see this big fish who can influence payments of this magnitude,” Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang claimed.

This comes even as Murathe admitted to playing a key role in helping Kilig firm secure a Ksh4 billion tender in the multi-billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

Murathe – in a sworn affidavit written to the MPs investigating the case – said that he was a signatory to Kilig Limited’s bank accounts.

Kilig, which was alleged to have been formed two months prior to the tender process, sub-contracted another firm called Entec Technology Limited to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

“Kilig Ltd and Entec only requested me to be a signatory to Kilig Limited bank accounts to guarantee that Entec as the supplier of PPE kits would be paid upon KEMSA affecting the anticipated payment on completion of the procurement process and I obliged.

“I am aware that the commitment letter by KEMSA to Kilig was cancelled citing limited budget for Covid-19 which had been exhausted thereby resulting in no delivery, invoicing nor payment for me to guarantee because there was no initiation of a procurement process after the cancellation of the procurement letter,” Murathe defended himself.

