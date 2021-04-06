Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta has already hijacked the bicameral parliament and there is no one to oversight the Executive.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Ole Kina, who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket in 2017, said lawmakers are being forced to comply with the Head of State’s directives and those who defied were ousted.

Ole Kina said, consequently, Kenya was on a borrowing spree and not even MPs or Senators could stop it or question it.

“President Uhuru has succeeded in controlling Parliament. We can no longer check the executive.

“The leadership of Committees must toe the line or you are shown the door.

“This is why Kenya is on a borrowing spree and not even parliament can stop it.

“That’s the reality, naked truth,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page.

Ole Kina’s comment came hours after thousands of Kenyans protested online after details emerged that International Monetary Fund(IMF) has approved a Sh 255 billion loan to Kenya to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related