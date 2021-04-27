Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Dennis Mugo alias OJ, has revealed that his mother has gotten married today after staying as a single mother for decades.

The witty actor took to social media and sent a congratulation message to his mother, revealing that she found love in her 60’s.

“My mother got married today. She is 60.

“Love is such a wonderful thing. It’s never too late,” he wrote.

OJ revealed in a past interview that he was raised by a single mother after his father abandoned them.

Here are photos of his mother’s wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST