Friday, April 23, 2021 – Skirt-chasing comedian, Eric Omondi, has confirmed that he plans to remain a senior bachelor for life although he might get more kids with different women.

Speaking in an interview, the former Churchill Show median said that most of the weddings that he has emceed have failed and since he fears a failed marriage like hot porridge, he is not interested in settling down despite clocking 40 years old a few months ago.

“The fact that I am 40 years; it is still not a priority. If you see people who are older than you divorcing or in unhappy marriages, just know there is a problem.

“I fear a failed marriage. Although I can make it work, I also need to know why for even those I MCed their weddings, most have failed,” he said.

He further said that his parents are even tired of waiting for him to settle down but at the moment, getting a wife is not a priority.

“I do not want to be a commando and end up in a mess.

“My parents are even tired of waiting for me to settle down,” he added.

